Capt Fahad Shaheed Tennis Tournament from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Captain Fahad Khan Shaheed Tennis Tournament will commence at the Pakistan sports Complex from Saturday (March 18).

According to chief organizer of the Tournament Inam ul Haq, the male and female players from all over the country will feature in the Tournament.

"Three categories, including men's singles, ladies' singles and senior 40 plus will compete in the tournament," he said.

He said that the tournament would continue till March 21. "The guest of honor at the closing ceremony of the Tournament will be Vice Chancellor Institute of Space Technology Gen (R) Rehan Abdul Baqi. Medals, he said and added the certificates and shields will be distributed to the winning players after the final.

It may be mentioned here that Captain Fahad Khan Shaheed used to play tennis in Lahore.