UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Captain Aziz Spot On As Moroccans Berkane Reach CAF Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

Captain Aziz spot on as Moroccans Berkane reach CAF Cup final

Captain Mohamed Aziz converted two spot-kicks to give Renaissance Berkane a 2-1 victory over Hassania Agadir Monday after an all-Moroccan CAF Confederation Cup semi-final in Rabat

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Captain Mohamed Aziz converted two spot-kicks to give Renaissance Berkane a 2-1 victory over Hassania Agadir Monday after an all-Moroccan CAF Confederation Cup semi-final in Rabat.

Berkane, who are based in the citrus-producing northeast of the kingdom, also reached the final last year before losing on penalties to Zamalek of Egypt.

Midfielder Aziz put the 'Orange Boys' ahead on 20 minutes and defender Imad Kimaoui levelled for the 'Gazelles' 10 minutes later.

The match-winning goal came on 61 minutes as Aziz once again beat goalkeeper Abderrahmane el Houassli from the penalty spot.

Berkane will play Pyramids of Egypt or Horoya of Guinea, who meet Tuesday in Casablanca, in the final this Sunday.

Pyramids have been playing an average of two matches a week since August when the Egyptian Premier League resumed after a lengthy coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Horoya have been far less fortunate, relying on individual and group training since mid March when football was suspended in Guinea.

Covid-19 has severely disrupted the Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

The two-leg semi-finals and single-match final were scheduled for May, then the format was changed to singles matches in Morocco and pushed back to September because of the pandemic.

A Covid-19 spike in the kingdom necessitated a further delay to this week in a competition that has been dominated by north African sides.

Clubs from Tunisia (five titles), Morocco (four) and Egypt (two) have won 11 of the 16 editions since the competition kicked off in 2004.

Related Topics

Football Egypt Orange Agadir Rabat Casablanca Tunisia Guinea Morocco March May August September Sunday From Premier League

Recent Stories

Advanced Technology Research Council launches &#03 ..

1 minute ago

Every Country Must Be Able to Control Own Cyberspa ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Government Allocates $160.5Bln Into Measur ..

2 minutes ago

President issues Decree appointing Zaki Nusseibeh ..

16 minutes ago

Essential commodities go out of reach of common ma ..

17 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Lahore to cha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.