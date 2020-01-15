UrduPoint.com
Captain, Chief Selector Meet To Discuss Team For Bangladesh T20Is

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:49 PM

Misbah-ul-Haq, head coach and chief selector of the national men’s cricket team, captain Babar Azam and coordinator – selection committee, Nadeem Khan, held a preliminary meeting today at the Gaddafi Stadium to discuss the side for the three T20Is against Bangladesh to be played here on 24, 25 and 27 January

The discussion process will continue on Thursday (16 January) when they will involve the six selectors, following which Misbah and Babar will announce the side at 2.30pm in the media conference room at Far End, Gaddafi Stadium.

