Captain, chief selector meet to discuss team for Bangladesh T20Is

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020) Misbah-ul-Haq, head coach and chief selector of the national men’s cricket team, captain Babar Azam and coordinator – selection committee, Nadeem Khan, held a preliminary meeting today at the Gaddafi Stadium to discuss the side for the three T20Is against Bangladesh to be played here on 24, 25 and 27 January.

The discussion process will continue on Thursday (16 January) when they will involve the six selectors, following which Misbah and Babar will announce the side at 2.30pm in the media conference room at Far End, Gaddafi Stadium.