UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Captain Kjaer, A Rock For Denmark In Eriksen Trauma

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:09 PM

Captain Kjaer, a rock for Denmark in Eriksen trauma

Simon Kjaer has become much more than a captain for Denmark, the defender hailed as a rock for his calm which saved the life of team-mate and close friend Christian Eriksen

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Simon Kjaer has become much more than a captain for Denmark, the defender hailed as a rock for his calm which saved the life of team-mate and close friend Christian Eriksen.

When Eriksen collapsed, just before half-time in Saturday's game against Finland at Euro 2020, time stood still in Copenhagen.

Not for Kjaer, who from his half of the pitch rushed forward to roll Eriksen onto his side, stabilised his head and opened his mouth to prevent him choking on his tongue.

An intervention deemed decisive before medical staff arrived to administer CPR on the 29-year-old who suffered a cardiac arrest.

The quick-thinking of the AC Milan centre-back came as no surprise to those who know Kjaer.

"He has an imperial calm, we saw it with his superb reaction on Saturday," Jean-Michel Vandamme, who recruited Kjaer to former French club Lille in 2013, told AFP.

"He's a kind of modern-day (German captain Franz) Beckenbauer, a man with great class."

Related Topics

German Lille Tongue Man Finland Denmark Euro 2020 Christian From AC Milan

Recent Stories

KP govt to allocate Rs. 50 million for welfare of ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 minutes ago

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz conferred upon 2 officers of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Four Dead, Four Injured After Shooting in Chicago, ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Unions Plan New Strikes Against Labor Bill o ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah CP inspects House of Wisdom

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.