Captain Kjaer, a rock for Denmark in Eriksen trauma

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Simon Kjaer has become much more than a captain for Denmark, the defender hailed as a rock for his calm which saved the life of team-mate and close friend Christian Eriksen.

When Eriksen collapsed, just before half-time in Saturday's game against Finland at Euro 2020, time stood still in Copenhagen.

Not for Kjaer, who from his half of the pitch rushed forward to roll Eriksen onto his side, stabilised his head and opened his mouth to prevent him choking on his tongue.

An intervention deemed decisive before medical staff arrived to administer CPR on the 29-year-old who suffered a cardiac arrest.

The quick-thinking of the AC Milan centre-back came as no surprise to those who know Kjaer.

"He has an imperial calm, we saw it with his superb reaction on Saturday," Jean-Michel Vandamme, who recruited Kjaer to former French club Lille in 2013, told AFP.

"He's a kind of modern-day (German captain Franz) Beckenbauer, a man with great class."