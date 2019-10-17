UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Captain Naveed Among Three UAE Cricketers Charged With Corruption

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:04 AM

Captain Naveed among three UAE cricketers charged with corruption

Captain Mohammed Naveed is one of three United Arab Emirates cricketers who have been charged with corruption, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):Captain Mohammed Naveed is one of three United Arab Emirates cricketers who have been charged with corruption, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.

Batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-arm pace bowler Qadeer Ahmed have also been charged by the ICC, the three players facing a total of 12 counts of breaching the governing body's anti-corruption rules.

All three have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

A fourth individual, Mehardeep Chhayakar, was also charged for refusing to cooperate with the ICC.

"Three UAE players and a participant in cricket from Ajman have been charged with 13 counts of breaching cricket's anti-corruption rules and the players have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," the ICC said in a statement.

The UAE selectors offered no explanation earlier this week when Naveed was left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, replaced as skipper by spinner Ahmed Raza.

Naveed, a 32-year-old fast bowler who has played 39 ODIs and 31 T20s, has been charged on four counts revolving around match-fixing at the T20 qualifiers, which begin on Friday in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the T10 League which takes place in Abu Dhabi in November.

Qadeer has been charged with six breaches of the ICC's Code relating principally to the series against Zimbabwe in April and the Netherlands in August as well as passing insider information to Chhayakar in the knowledge that "the information might be used for betting purposes".

Shaiman faces two charges connected with fixing results in the forthcoming T20 qualifiers.

Related Topics

Cricket Corruption T20 World ICC UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates Netherlands Ahmed Raza Shaiman Anwar April August November National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Greece Worries About New Wave of Migrants in Wake ..

19 minutes ago

UK Charity Challenges Policy of Charging Pregnant ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey Will Not Bar US From Incirlik Air Base Amid ..

19 minutes ago

Finance secy's absence annoyed Public Accounts Com ..

20 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to observe holiday on 19th

22 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics marathon and walks could be moved t ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.