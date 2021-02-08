PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Captain Rohullah Shaheed Women's Tennis Championship got underway here at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Adviser on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the championship in which a total of 16 women players are taking part.

It is for the first time that a Tennis tournament is being organized for females only by international tennis player Oreen Jasia with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Sports and KP Tennis Association wherein 16 female players are taking part in the Girls singles and doubles events.

The aim and objective of the tennis is to pay homage and rich tribute to Captain Rohullah Shaheed that is why the Women's Tennis Championship is named after him, Oreen Jasia, who also played for Pakistan in Abu Dubai in the Junior category.

Kamran Bangash along with Captain Rohullah Shaheed's brother Kaleem Khan, Peshawar Press Club Presidnet Muhammad Riaz, AIPS Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik, Senior Journalist Tariq Afaq, KP Tennis Senior Vice President Siraj Anwar Khan, Tennis Association Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Coach Roman Gul, Chief Referee Shahriar Khan and Umpire Hamza Roman among others were present on this occasion.

The championship will continue for six days in which women's singles and doubles competitions will be held. The CM adviser inaugurated the tournament by playing shorts.

Addressing the women athletes, Kamran Bangash said that as Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was a sportsman and the promotion of sports in the country was his top priority. In particular, the provincial government was providing all kinds of facilities to male and female athletes in this regard.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Organizing Secretary of the tournament Oreen Jasia said that she was very grateful to DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sponsoring us for the women's tournament and encouraging our players.

In the matches played, KP No. 1 top seed Oreen Jasia defeated Zaira 6-1, 6-1, while in the second match, Maryam Fazal defeated Zainab 6-1, 6-4. In the third match, Kashmala defeated Kulsoom 6-4, 6-4. In the fourth match, Urooj defeated Saira 6-1, 6-1, in the fifth match, Amna defeated Rabia 6-1, 6-4 while Hareem defeated Samira 6-0, 6-0.