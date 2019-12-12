UrduPoint.com
Captain Woods To Play Again As US Look To Bounce Back

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:27 PM

Tiger Woods will juggle his captain's duties with playing for a second day at the Presidents Cup on Friday as the United States attempt to claw back a 4-1 deficit

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Tiger Woods will juggle his captain's duties with playing for a second day at the Presidents Cup on Friday as the United States attempt to claw back a 4-1 deficit.

The 15-time major winner was the standout player for his team during the opening fourballs on Thursday and he opted to go again with the same partner Justin Thomas.

They were the only winners among the Americans at a blustery Royal Melbourne, beating Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann 4 and 3.

Woods said he would not have played again if the United States were not so far behind against the Ernie Els-led Internationals, who have had their best start since 2005 as they target a first win in 21 years.

"Yeah," he said when asked if that was the case. "We have a couple of different options rolling into this entire cup. The guys have known the game plan, different possible options, and this is one of the scenarios." He will be in the fourth match out, facing South Korea's An Byeong-hun and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who are paired together for the first time.

Steve Stricker will again assume the captaincy duties while Woods is swinging his clubs.

A crunch heavyweight opening match will see experienced duo Louis Oosthuizen and veteran Adam Scott take on former world number one Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

