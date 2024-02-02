Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

Influential wing Ange Capuozzo will miss Italy's Six Nations opener with England after suffering a bout of gastroenteritis, the Italian rugby federation announced on Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Influential wing Ange Capuozzo will miss Italy's Six Nations opener with England after suffering a bout of gastroenteritis, the Italian rugby federation announced on Friday.

Capuozzo was selected at right wing by head coach Gonzalo Quesada but will be replaced by Lorenzo Pani for Saturday's clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with Bayonne centre Federico Mori coming on to the bench.

A shoulder injury also means that Treviso flanker Edoardo Iachizzi, who was named as a replacement, will miss out, making way for uncapped club mate Alessandro Izekor to take his place.

"Ange is an important payer, we all know what he is capable of on the pitch," Italy captain Michele Lamaro told reporters.

"But Lorenzo is having a really good season, he's also an electric player and I'm sure he'll do a good job."

France-born Capuozzo has been key to Italy's attack and his absence will be a big blow for the Italians ahead of Quesada's debut in the Azzurri dugout.

Italy lost all five of their matches in last year's Six Nations, collecting their eighth consecutive wooden spoon.

They were also knocked out of the World Cup at the pool stage after being heavily beaten by France and New Zealand, a flop which was deflated fans after encouraging signs under previous head coach Kieran Crowley.

However England haven't won an opening match of a Six Nations campaign since 2019 and have a new captain in Jamie George and a clutch of new players in a young team.

"It's going to be great to play England, they came third in the World Cup so they're the highest (sic) team in Europe," said Lamaro.

"It's going to be a great, great challenge for us and to do it with a new coach with some new ideas coming in is something we want to face with all the humility we can.

"We want to go out there and do what we can do and have as much fun as we can."