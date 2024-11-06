- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9th Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 7
Car Racers Ready To Demonstrate Speed Prowess At 9th Thal Jeep Rally From Nov 7
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2024 | 06:27 PM
An international car racer would make his maiden appearance among several Pakistani speed masters, gearing up to demonstrate their skills on a 195-kilometre-long sandy route to claim the crown in the 9th Annual Thal Jeep Rally, beginning on Thursday, a four-day colorful event that would culminate with the main races on Nov 9 and 10 from Muzaffargarh to Layyah via Kot Addu and then back to the start point
MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) An international car racer would make his maiden appearance among several Pakistani speed masters, gearing up to demonstrate their skills on a 195-kilometre-long sandy route to claim the crown in the 9th Annual Thal Jeep Rally, beginning on Thursday, a four-day colorful event that would culminate with the main races on Nov 9 and 10 from Muzaffargarh to Layyah via Kot Addu and then back to the start point.
Event Manager Nauman and a senior TDCP official Misbah Ishaq told APP that all the arrangements were in place adding that 50-55 car racers have so far got their Names registered but the list may grow as the registration would continue till Nov 7 evening.
Asif Ali, a British national of Pakistani origin, would be among many others to join the stock category race on Nov 9 after participating in the qualifying round scheduled Nov 8. Asif has customized his race car in Pakistan and would be here to compete, said Nauman.
While the car racers would be negotiating with an almost oval-shaped race route, cultural events and games like tent pegging, spear throw, Kabaddi, ‘Mushaira’ and others would be taking place on the sidelines be it Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu or district Layyah. Noted folk singers including Arif Lohar and many others from the area including Gulab would perform singing for the car race lovers.
The race track from Muzaffargarh to tehsil Chobara of district Layyah via Kot Addu is almost 100 kilometers but the return route is different.
Race would begin from Changa Manga mound at Head Muhammad Wala in Muzaffargarh.
On Nov 7, Thursday, process of registration, tagging, technical inspection and medical inspection would be completed from 9am to 3 pm. Qualifying round would be held at Changa Manga mound in Muzaffargarh on Nov 8 to decide in which order the racers would begin their race.
Race contests would be held in thirteen different categories, officials said and added that the event would be utilized to project the culture of Punjab through buggy ride, Jhoomer dance on the beat of drum. school children would also perform at the event.
Meanwhile, DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar said that 863 constables, 93 head constables, 90 ASIs, 63 sub inspectors, and fifteen inspectors would be performing duty day and night under the supervision of six Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to provide security cover to national and international racers besides the countless people who would be witnessing the mega car sport event as spectators.
Recent Stories
Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension project ..
143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab
MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerable citizens
White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve
International conference on 'Trends & Research in Chemistry' begins
Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, renew resolve to continue freedo ..
DC reviews encroachment, cleanliness measures
Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters
OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector climate action
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points
Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development proj ..
Trump victory to bring unrestrained 'America First' to world
More Stories From Sports
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 3rd round begins Thursday50 minutes ago
-
Pant, Mitchell surge in ICC Test Rankings, shaking top 10 batting standings2 hours ago
-
Football competitions start under 'Khelta Punjab' programme2 hours ago
-
Asif wins IBSF World Championship title2 hours ago
-
Layyah residents get free transportation to enjoy Thal Jeep Rally3 hours ago
-
Kehrer snatches late Champions League win for Monaco at Bologna5 hours ago
-
Rameez Ahmad appointed domestic coach for Abbottabad cricket team5 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia7 hours ago
-
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals18 hours ago
-
England name unchanged team for Australia clash19 hours ago
-
FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan19 hours ago
-
Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surgery19 hours ago