Carbery boosts Ireland, Henderson only doubt for Wales Six Nations opener

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Experienced lock Iain Henderson is the only injury doubt for Ireland's opening Six Nations match at home to champions Wales on Saturday week, head coach Andy Farrell said on Wednesday.

Joey Carbery -- captain Johnny Sexton's back-up at fly-half -- and British & Irish Lions prop Tadhg Furlong will be fit to train with the rest of the squad after recovering from a broken elbow and calf injury respectively.

Others like Henderson's second row partner James Ryan and backrow forward Josh van der Flier have also been passed fit to train.

Farrell, though, will have to plan without exciting wing James Lowe, who has a hamstring injury, as the Irish seek to extend their winning run to nine Tests when they face the Welsh at Lansdowne Road.

Henderson, 29, hasn't played since December 17 due to an ankle injury, having just returned from a hamstring issue.

Lowe did not join up with the squad but 65-times capped Henderson did and will travel with them to Portugal.

"To sum it all up we expect everyone bar 'Hendo' to be training full time by the end of the week," he said at the Six Nations launch.

"However, it is not to say he is out of the Wales game yet."