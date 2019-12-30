Carcinogenic Asbestos Detected at Olympic Facility in Tokyo - Reports

Asbestos, a substance used for fireproofing but whose fibers can cause cancer in humans, has been found at an Olympic facility in Tokyo, media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Asbestos, a substance used for fireproofing but whose fibers can cause cancer in humans, has been found at an Olympic facility in Tokyo, media reported on Monday.

The dangerous substance was found on the bearing beams of the dome of Tatsumi International Swimming Center, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Asbestos is located in places where it rarely comes in contact with people, but the Tokyo municipal authorities have promised to take urgent measures, according to the media outlet.

Reports of asbestos in the Tatsumi center first emerged in 2017, but the authorities did not take action then, explaining that the substance was located in a place where it could not harm a person.