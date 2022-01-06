UrduPoint.com

Cardiff Sign Wales Full-back Liam Williams

London, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :United Rugby Championship club Cardiff on Thursday announced the signing of Wales international full-back Liam Williams from Welsh rivals Scarlets.

The 30-year-old, who will join the club at the end of the season, becomes Cardiff's third new international recruit in recent weeks following the signings of Wasps flanker Thomas Young and Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Former Saracens player Williams has won 72 Wales caps and played in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

He will fill the vacancy that will be created by his fellow international Hallam Amos, who is retiring from rugby at the end of the season.

"Cardiff have really impressed me recently and it feels like they are building something special," said Williams.

"I have a lot of good friends there from the Wales squad and they cannot talk highly enough of the environment and Dai Young has convinced me that Cardiff is the best place for me to further my career."Young praised the "talent and consistency" of his new recruit.

"He has been one of the best full-backs in the world for a number of years and brings real quality on both sides of the ball with his attacking ability, kicking game, positioning and bravery," he said.

