UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cardiff To Appeal FIFA Ruling Over Emiliano Sala Transfer Payment: Club

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:22 PM

Cardiff to appeal FIFA ruling over Emiliano Sala transfer payment: club

Cardiff said on Wednesday they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIFA's decision to make them pay Nantes the first instalment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Cardiff said on Wednesday they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIFA's decision to make them pay Nantes the first instalment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala.

The world governing body this week ordered Cardiff to pay French club Nantes an initial six million Euros ($6.5 million) in their dispute over the payment of the transfer fee for Sala, who died in a plane crash.

Related Topics

World Died FIFA Nantes Cardiff Million Court

Recent Stories

First Thai cave rescue movie promises thrills at B ..

3 minutes ago

Three killed, one injured in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Plans to Implement Petrochemical Pro ..

9 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz judicial remand extended in two case ..

5 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka T20Is announced

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.