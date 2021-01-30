Cardinals to acquire Arenado from Colorado: report

The St. Louis Cardinals are poised to acquire five-time all star Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a deal that would involve several players and a large sum, the US media reported late Friday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) -:The St. Louis Cardinals are poised to acquire five-time all star Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a deal that would involve several players and a large sum, the US media reported late Friday.

Arenado's contract has a no-trade clause that requires his consent, and a trade would need approval on several levels, US sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

The 29-year old veteran signed an eight-year, $260 million contract with the Angels in 2019.

Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, has expressed his displeasure with the Rockies' ability to compete. The Rockies won just 26 games last year and lost 34.

Colorado would pay St. Louis a hefty sum as part of the trade, and Major League Baseball must approve any cash transaction of more than $1 million, ESPN said.

Arenado hit .253 with eight home runs, 26 RBIs and 23 runs in 48 games last season after hitting a career-high .315 with 41 home runs and 118 RBIs in 2019.

