Cards fans clamor for Pujols curtain call after Busch Stadium homer

Albert Pujols' emotional return to St. Louis continued Saturday as Cardinals fans erupted in a massive ovation when the Los Angeles Angels slugger belted a home run in a 4-2 loss against his former team.

Pujols, playing at Busch Stadium as a visitor for the first time in his career, had already received a rapturous welcome from Cardinals fans on Friday -- his acrimonious departure for the Angels after the 2011 season forgotten.

Pujols, cheered in every at-bat, belted a solo homer off Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson in the seventh inning, trimming the Cards' lead to 4-1.

It was Pujols' 13th home run of the year and the 646th of his career.

He hit 445 of those in his 11 years with the Cardinals -- during which he was a three-time National League Most Valuable Player and helped St. Louis win two World Series titles.

As Pujols rounded the bases fans were on their feet, and their continued cheers brought him out of the visitors' dugout for a curtain call.

"Too bad we lost the game, you know," Pujols said. "But we were able to do something special for the fans. It's been amazing.

"Thanking God I was able to hit it out. You don't think much. You just hear the crowd in that moment, as you are walking around the base. Everybody being excited." Cardinals manager Mike Shildt called the response to Pujols -- now sporting the enemy's colors -- "a unique situation".

"Listen, he's an icon, and a living legend," he said. "It is unusual for sure. But thankfully it didn't factor into the end result of the competition."That fact wasn't lost on Angels manager Brad Ausmus.

"I guess Cardinals fans got what they wanted today," he said. "They got a win, and they got an Albert home run."