Open Menu

Caretaker Sports Minister For Punjab Wahab Riaz Taking Steps For Players Development, Sports Promotion

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab Wahab Riaz taking steps for players development, sports promotion

Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab Wahab Riaz on Wednesday underlined the need to focus on investing players'

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab Wahab Riaz on Wednesday underlined the need to focus on investing players'

development to achieve objectives in the sports sector.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is a need to redirecting focus towards investing in players rather than infrastructure development. He said that existing facilities across Pakistan are sufficient to move forward in the field of sports and its promotion.

He highlighted the steps being taken to promote sports activity in the provincial areas. He said, we should make efforts to enhance financial security of athletes.

Wahab Riaz outlined ongoing measures taken for hockey development including renovation of Lahore hockey stadium at a cost of Rs. 30 crore. He mentioned that various camps have been organized to improve skills of hockey players.

The "Rising Punjab Games" initiative aims at encouraging athletes from the provincial parts, and this year, the age limit condition has been removed to facilitate young participation. He stressed the significance of financial security for players and announced substantial prize money for sports promotion. In hockey, he said.

the winner will receive Rs25 lakh and Rs15 lakh for runners, while in table tennis, the winner will receive Rs15 lakh and the runner-up will get Rs10 lakh that indicating the Punjab government's commitment to supporting athletes.

Acknowledging caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's vision for sports development, he highlighted the unprecedented work being done for sports in Punjab. The minister outlined initiatives including the distribution of 150 bikes to ground staff for improved mobility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Tennis Lahore Chief Minister Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Young Wahab Riaz Money From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 ..

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023

4 minutes ago
 History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with ..

History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police

9 minutes ago
 City's district East police discusses security arr ..

City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024

9 minutes ago
 CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

7 minutes ago
 Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

7 minutes ago
 LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for ..

LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates

7 minutes ago
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemena ..

Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation

7 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination ..

Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region

7 minutes ago
 CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting ..

CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree

6 minutes ago
 DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital

6 minutes ago
 IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nur ..

IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers

4 minutes ago
 FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action

FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports