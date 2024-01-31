- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab Wahab Riaz taking steps for players development, sports promoti ..
Caretaker Sports Minister For Punjab Wahab Riaz Taking Steps For Players Development, Sports Promotion
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab Wahab Riaz on Wednesday underlined the need to focus on investing players'
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sports Minister for Punjab Wahab Riaz on Wednesday underlined the need to focus on investing players'
development to achieve objectives in the sports sector.
Talking to a private news channel, he said there is a need to redirecting focus towards investing in players rather than infrastructure development. He said that existing facilities across Pakistan are sufficient to move forward in the field of sports and its promotion.
He highlighted the steps being taken to promote sports activity in the provincial areas. He said, we should make efforts to enhance financial security of athletes.
Wahab Riaz outlined ongoing measures taken for hockey development including renovation of Lahore hockey stadium at a cost of Rs. 30 crore. He mentioned that various camps have been organized to improve skills of hockey players.
The "Rising Punjab Games" initiative aims at encouraging athletes from the provincial parts, and this year, the age limit condition has been removed to facilitate young participation. He stressed the significance of financial security for players and announced substantial prize money for sports promotion. In hockey, he said.
the winner will receive Rs25 lakh and Rs15 lakh for runners, while in table tennis, the winner will receive Rs15 lakh and the runner-up will get Rs10 lakh that indicating the Punjab government's commitment to supporting athletes.
Acknowledging caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's vision for sports development, he highlighted the unprecedented work being done for sports in Punjab. The minister outlined initiatives including the distribution of 150 bikes to ground staff for improved mobility.
Recent Stories
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital
IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers
FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action
More Stories From Sports
-
Bahria Club face Arambagh in grand finale of 7th Commissioner Cup basketball tournament6 minutes ago
-
'Confident kid' Crowley backed to steer Irish in post-Sexton era2 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi declared joint champions of National Women’s T20 Tournament4 hours ago
-
Pope reaches new heights, Babar at 5th position in Test batter rankings4 hours ago
-
Pakistan secure 9th position in FIH Hockey5s World Cup 20245 hours ago
-
African heavyweights tumble like dominoes at Cup of Nations5 hours ago
-
KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment partner4 hours ago
-
Ollie Pope reaches new heights with rapid Test batter rankings rise6 hours ago
-
Tajikistan wrestles with football fever after Asian Cup exploits4 hours ago
-
National Women’s T20 Tournament final called off7 hours ago
-
Faisalabad wins all Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship7 hours ago
-
England hint at all-spin attack as depleted India look to level series8 hours ago