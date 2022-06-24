Carey gives Australia consolation ODI win over Sri Lanka

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey's unbeaten 45 and an inspired bowling performance helped Australia to a four-wicket consolation win over Sri Lanka in the fifth and final one-day international on Friday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Wicketkeeper Alex Carey's unbeaten 45 and an inspired bowling performance helped Australia to a four-wicket consolation win over Sri Lanka in the fifth and final one-day international on Friday.

Australia bowled out the hosts for 160, a potentially tricky total on a bowling-friendly Colombo pitch which the tourists overhauled with 10.3 overs to spare.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took two wickets each.

Chamika Karunaratne hit a valiant 75 for Sri Lanka, who won the five-match series 3-2 after they had taken an unassailable lead following the fourth match.

Australia were in trouble at 50-4 before the left-handed Carey and Marnus Labuschagne, who made 31, put on a key stand of 51.

"We understand where our shortcomings come. No secret that we tend to struggle a little bit more in these conditions when they (pitches) are turning big," said Finch who is not part of the Test team that will next take on the hosts in a two-match series starting next week.

"I think the confidence in the group to get over the line in a tight run chase, albeit only 160-odd, was still really important. Alex Carey played a real crucial knock with Cameron (Green) driving us home."Teenage left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage took three wickets including David Warner, for 10, and Glenn Maxwell, for 16, but the left-handed Carey kept his calm.