Carey, Linde Picked As Replacements In PSL X
Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Peshawar Zalmi have drafted in George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond Category
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi have drafted in George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond Category.
Australia’s Alex Carey has been drafted as a partial replacement for Rassie van der Dussen in Supplementary category by Islamabad United.
Meanwhile, in the replacement draft held online today, Peshawar Zalmi have reserved their replacement for a Gold category pick in place of Nahid Rana. Karachi Kings have also reserved their pick for Litton Das, who was selected in the Silver category.
The replacement picks for New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson, selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively by Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have also been reserved.
Recent Stories
Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB
Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan
Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March
Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties
Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry ..
Passerby killed due to firing between two groups
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture
Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X
Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations
Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group
Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance exports on sustainable basis
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture
More Stories From Sports
-
Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X1 minute ago
-
Soormi cricket night tournament to be organize in Badin on March 251 hour ago
-
Yasir Pirzada assigned additional charge as CEO of Pakistan Anti-Doping Board4 hours ago
-
Yasir Pirzada assigned additional charge as CEO of Pakistan Anti-Doping Board4 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings appoint David Warner as Captain for HBL PSL X1 hour ago
-
Rabbani and Gulberg Hockey Clubs dominate in KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Championship5 hours ago
-
New Zealand qualify for World Cup but Chris Wood injured8 hours ago
-
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan9 hours ago
-
Ingebrigtsen Sr in the dock for abuse of Olympic champ9 hours ago
-
PVF set to host Int’l tournaments this year1 day ago
-
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining2 days ago
-
Peshawar beat Quetta, qualifies for quarter-final2 days ago