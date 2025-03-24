Open Menu

Carey, Linde Picked As Replacements In PSL X

Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X

Peshawar Zalmi have drafted in George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond Category

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi have drafted in George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond Category.

Australia’s Alex Carey has been drafted as a partial replacement for Rassie van der Dussen in Supplementary category by Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, in the replacement draft held online today, Peshawar Zalmi have reserved their replacement for a Gold category pick in place of Nahid Rana. Karachi Kings have also reserved their pick for Litton Das, who was selected in the Silver category.

The replacement picks for New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson, selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively by Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have also been reserved.

Recent Stories

Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB

Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan

Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noo ..

Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March

13 minutes ago
 Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic tie ..

Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties

10 minutes ago
 Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agre ..

Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry ..

10 minutes ago
 Passerby killed due to firing between two groups

Passerby killed due to firing between two groups

13 minutes ago
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together ..

PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture

1 minute ago
 Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X

Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X

1 minute ago
 Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations

Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations

1 minute ago
 Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Med ..

Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group

1 minute ago
 Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance ..

Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance exports on sustainable basis

1 minute ago
 PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together ..

PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports