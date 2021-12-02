UrduPoint.com

Carey Replaces Paine As Australian Keeper For Ashes

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:00 AM

Carey replaces Paine as Australian keeper for Ashes

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Alex Carey was Thursday confirmed as Australia's wicketkeeper for the first two Ashes Tests against England after scandal-hit former skipper Tim Paine stepped down.

The 30-year-old has played limited-overs cricket for Australia and stood in as the one-day skipper in the West Indies this year, but is yet to feature in a Test match.

That will change in Brisbane next week after he was added to the 15-man squad.

"Alex has been a regular member of the national side in white ball cricket, particularly in the one-day game," said chief selector George Bailey.

"He is an excellent cricketer and a fine individual who will bring many great strengths into the team." Carey and fellow gloveman Josh Inglis were widely seen as in a showdown for the role, but the writing was on the wall after Inglis returned home to Perth this week.

"I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity.

It's an exciting build-up for what is a huge series ahead," said Carey.

"This is also for my dad who has been my coach, mentor and mate, my mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me.

"I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud." Carey got the nod after Paine quit as Test captain and then last week stepped away from cricket over a text-message scandal, leaving selectors seeking an alternative ahead of the December 8 first Test.

While Carey was overlooked from Australia's T20 squad that won the World Cup last month, with Inglis preferred, it meant plenty of domestic red-ball cricket for him in recent weeks.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt) Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Scandal Australia Fine Wife Brisbane Perth Lyon David George Mitchell Travis Head Tim Paine December All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2021

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

10 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.