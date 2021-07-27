- Home
- Carissa Moore From US Wins Olympic Gold Medal in Women's Surfing at Tokyo Games
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:31 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Carissa Moore from the United States won a gold medal in women's surfing during Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday.
Bianca Buitendag from South Africa claimed the second model while the bronze went to Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki.