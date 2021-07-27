UrduPoint.com
Carissa Moore From US Wins Olympic Gold Medal In Women's Surfing At Tokyo Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:31 PM

Carissa Moore from the United States won a gold medal in women's surfing during Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Carissa Moore from the United States won a gold medal in women's surfing during Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday.

Bianca Buitendag from South Africa claimed the second model while the bronze went to Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki.

More Stories From Sports

