MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Carissa Moore from the United States won a gold medal in women's surfing during Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday.

Bianca Buitendag from South Africa claimed the second model while the bronze went to Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki.