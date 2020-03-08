UrduPoint.com
Carlos Brathwaite To Stay With Peshawar Till Completion Of PSL

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:08 AM

Carlos Brathwaite will stay with Peshawar Zalmi for complete duration of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 after Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the tournament due to a niggle in his right thigh

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):Carlos Brathwaite will stay with Peshawar Zalmi for complete duration of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 after Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the tournament due to a niggle in his right thigh.

Pollard, who was expected to join the Zalmi squad after the conclusion of West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, is experiencing occasional tightness at his right rectus femoris quad muscle because of an injury sustained earlier, said a spokesman for Peshawar Zalmi while talking to APP here on Saturday.

Braithwaite was originally called up as a cover for Pollard till 6 March. Kieron Pollard said: "With a heavy heart, I wish my teammates at Peshawar Zalmi all the best for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020.

"I'm sorry I can't be there in person this year but the team has some inspirational characters leading the charge and I'm sure can give Daren [Sammy] his first trophy as a head coach." Pollard had turned out in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 editions of the HBL PSL. In 33 HBL PSL matches, the West Indian scored 650 runs, which include three half-centuries, at a strike-rate of 166.24.

Peshawar Zalmi's upcoming group fixtures:Tuesday, 10 March Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Qaddafi StadiumFriday, 13 March Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium

