UrduPoint.com

Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion

Muhammad Rameez 10 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:18 PM

Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen defeated Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the match for the world chess crown and remained the World Chess Champion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen defeated Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the match for the world chess crown and remained the World Chess Champion.

The 11th game, in which the Norwegian played black, ended on move 49. To win the match, it was necessary to score 7.5 points in 14 games. The final score is 7.5-3.5 in favor of Carlsen.

Related Topics

World Russia

Recent Stories

Five parks to be opened soon after renovation : Ad ..

Five parks to be opened soon after renovation : Admin Karachi

12 seconds ago
 Int'l Human Rights Day observed to promote equalit ..

Int'l Human Rights Day observed to promote equality, peace

14 seconds ago
 History-chasing Hamilton tops Abu Dhabi practice

History-chasing Hamilton tops Abu Dhabi practice

15 seconds ago
 WAPDA decides to execute another water project in ..

WAPDA decides to execute another water project in Balochistan: Lt Gen (R) Muzamm ..

19 seconds ago
 RPO vows to address public grievances during open ..

RPO vows to address public grievances during open court

4 minutes ago
 11 legislators including Bilawal fined for violati ..

11 legislators including Bilawal fined for violating code of conduct

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.