Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen defeated Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the match for the world chess crown and remained the World Chess Champion.

The 11th game, in which the Norwegian played black, ended on move 49. To win the match, it was necessary to score 7.5 points in 14 games. The final score is 7.5-3.5 in favor of Carlsen.