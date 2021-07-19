UrduPoint.com
Carreno, Ruud Climb Rankings After Weekend Wins

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:26 PM

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Norway's Casper Ruud, winners in Hamburg and Bastad respectively at the weekend, both climbed two places in the ATP rankings published on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Norway's Casper Ruud, winners in Hamburg and Bastad respectively at the weekend, both climbed two places in the ATP rankings published on Monday.

Former world number 10 Carreno Busta, who beat Filip Krajinovic to clinch his first ATP 500 title, climbs to 11th.

Casper Ruud, winner of the ATP 250 in Bastad after crushing the Argentinian Federico Coria, moves up to 14th, the best ranking of his career.

The top 10 remains unchanged, still dominated by Novak Djokovic.

ATP rankings as of July 19 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 pts 2.

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,370 3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,270 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8,030 5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,340 6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,340 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,005 8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5,488 9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,215 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3,625 11. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3,260 (+2) 12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,163 (-1) 13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,060 (-1) 14. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,840 (+2) 15. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,738 16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,720 (-2) 17. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2,690 18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,603 (+1)19. Christian Garin (CHI) 2,520 (-1)20. David Goffin (BEL) 2,500.

