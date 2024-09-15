Open Menu

Carrom Tournament Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Carrom tournament kicks off

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The 'Kotli Sattian' Carrom Tournament, being organized by All Rawalpindi Carrom Committee is underway at the Kotli Satian carrom club.

According to All Rawalpindi Carrom Committee's spokesman, "Prominent teams of carrom clubs from all over Rawalpindi are participating in the Kotli Sattian Season-4 tournament, whereas Islamabad is being represented by the team of G-7 Club in the event."

The inaugural competitions were held on Saturday.

All the participating clubs appreciated the tournament as an encouraging step for the promotion of carrom. They expressed gratitude to the organizers for providing healthy activity for the players as well as for the general public.

"Competitive and fun games are an integral part of the daily life which provide a rejoicing environment for people", said Abbas Abidi, President of All Rawalpindi Carrom Committee.

He further said that carrom competitions aimed to promote and revive traditional sports practices in the society.

The competitions were being held on knock out basis.

The final match of the tournament would be played between the top qualifying teams on September 22. The winning team would be awarded with a cash prize of one lakh rupees.

