Carse Approved As Topley's Replacement For England

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Brydon Carse as a replacement for Reece Topley in the England squad.

Carse, who has played 12 ODIs, was named as a replacement as Topley was ruled out of the tournament after breaking his left index finger during England’s match against South Africa on Saturday, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

