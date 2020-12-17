UrduPoint.com
CAS Bans Russian Government Officials From Attending Olympic Games For 2 Years

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) barred Russian officials, including ministers, from attending Olympic Games and Paralympic Games for two years, the court said in a release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) barred Russian officials, including ministers, from attending Olympic Games and Paralympic Games for two years, the court said in a release.

The CAS on Thursday sided with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in a dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international events under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. In addition, RUSADA must pay WADA a contribution of $1.27 million in compensation for expenses incurred by WADA from January 2019 until the date of the decision.

The CAS noted that representatives of the Russian government would not be able to obtain accreditation, as well as attend world championships in various sports. At the same time, the restrictions do not apply to officials who are members of the International Olympic Committee, or have received an invitation to the competition from the head of host state which hold the event. Also, the restrictions do not apply to officials who are athletes participating in the competition.

