CAS Decision Not To Sanction 'Clean' Russian Athletes Important Precedent - RUSADA

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:22 AM

CAS Decision Not to Sanction 'Clean' Russian Athletes Important Precedent - RUSADA

The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) not to sanction "clean" Russian athletes is a significant precedent that will protect not only Russian athletes, Mikhail Bukhanov, the acting director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) not to sanction "clean" Russian athletes is a significant precedent that will protect not only Russian athletes, Mikhail Bukhanov, the acting director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), said on Thursday.

According to CAS decision, Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. This decision actually halved the ban originally imposed by WADA. The performance of Russian athletes in neutral status is not prohibited.

Other points of the CAS decision include a ban on filing applications for major tournaments, ban of Russian officials from the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and a $1.27 million fine in compensation for WADA's legal expenses. Both parties to the proceedings stated that they were not fully satisfied with the decision.

"Today's result is a victory for Russia. The CAS did not sanction 'clean' athletes. This is a significant precedent that will protect not only our athletes, but also help others in the future," Bukhanov told reporters.

More Stories From Sports

