CAS Declines To Suspend Russian Figure Skater Valieva

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case, and she will be able to compete in women's singles event at the Beijing Olympics.

"The Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the arbitration procedures relating to the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva (the Athlete): the applications filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) have been dismissed," the CAS said in a statement.

Now Valieva will be able to continue her participation in the Beijing Olympics. The CAS said that it made its decision due to the fact that Valieva is a minor and therefore a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code.

"The CAS Panel also emphasized that there were serious issues of untimely notification of the results of the Athlete's anti-doping test that was performed in December 2021 which impinged upon the Athlete's ability to establish certain legal requirements for her benefit, while such late notification was not her fault, in the middle of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the CAS said.

