MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed on Monday an application filed by Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya disputing the decision of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee to remove her from participation in the Tokyo games.

"The urgent request to stay the execution of the challenged decision was dismissed by the President of the CAS Ad hoc Division, as the athlete was not able to prove her case for an interim relief," the statement read.

Timanovskaya was supposed to take part in the women's 100m and 200m sprints.

However, her coaches decided also to involve her in the 4 x 400m relay after two Belarusian athletes were found to be ineligible to compete due to insufficient drug testing. The sprinter lamented the decision on social media, as she was not ready to take part in this event.

The National Olympic Committee of Belarus said the coaching staff of the Belarusian athletics team decided to send the sprinter home due to her emotional and psychological state. Timanovskaya said the Belarusian authorities "forcibly" tried to make her return home, adding that she will seek asylum in Europe.