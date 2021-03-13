CAS Rejects Use of Song 'Katyusha' Instead of Russian Anthem at Tokyo, Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected Moscow's initiative to use the popular Soviet song "Katyusha" as a replacement for the Russian national anthem at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing, media reported.

In February, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said that Moscow had proposed the use of "Katyusha" as the musical theme of Russian athletes for the period of the ban on the national anthem.

"The Russian national anthem (or any anthem linked to Russia) shall not be officially played or sung at any official event venue or other area controlled by the signatory or its appointed event organizer (including, without limitation, at Medal Ceremonies and Opening/Closing Ceremonies). The CAS panel considers that 'any anthem linked to Russia' extends to any song associated with, or with links to, Russia, which would include Katyusha," the CAS said in a statement to the Insidethegames news portal.

In December, the CAS ruled to prohibit Russian athletes from participating in large international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, under the flag and anthem of Russia until December 2022. The ruling came as a result of arbitration between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency over an alleged violation of the anti-doping code by Moscow. The court practically halved the punishment period initially requested by WADA for Russian athletes.

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that the Russian athletes would be competing in the Tokyo Summer and Beijing Winter Olympic Games under the acronym ROC.