CAS Ruling: Russian Athletes Cannot Compete Under National Flag Through End-2022

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022, according to the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The CAS, however, noted it had eased WADA sanctions against Russian sports.

RUSADA also must pay WADA a contribution of $1.27 million in compensation for expenses incurred by WADA from January 2019 to the date of the decision, the ruling says.

After a series of doping scandals around Russian sports, the WADA Executive Committee in December 2019 recognized RUSADA as not complying with the anti-doping code and unanimously agreed with the recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee to suspend Russian athletes for four years from participating in major international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the Russian flag.

More Stories From Sports

