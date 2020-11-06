UrduPoint.com
CAS Says Expects To Rule On RUSADA-WADA Case Before 2021

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:16 AM

Hearings in the case of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ended on Thursday in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the court's ruling is expected to be announced by the end of the year, the CAS said

The hearings were held from Monday to Thursday in Lausanne, Switzerland. They took place behind closed doors without briefings and press conferences for the media.

"While it is difficult to predict exactly how long this process will take, it is anticipated that the Arbitral Award will be notified to the parties by the end of this year.

Once the exact date is known, CAS will publish a short note on its website to advise when and how the decision will be announced," the court said in a statement.

The CAS previously announced that the judges would hold a meeting after the hearing on November 5 and prepare a ruling, which will be announced later. On Wednesday, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) President Vladimir Lukin told Sputnik that the court's decision was likely to be expected by the end of the year. The RPC participated in the hearings as a third party.

