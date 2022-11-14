CAS Says WADA Wants Russian Skating Prodigy Valieva Banned From Sport for 4 Years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Monday that the world's anti-doping watchdog was seeking to ban Russian figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva from sport for four years for breaking doping rules

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) argued in a statement of appeal against 16-year-old Valieva and the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada that it missed the deadline imposed by WADA to share records in the athlete's doping case.

"WADA seeks a ruling from CAS that the Athlete... be sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility starting on the date on which the CAS award enters into force," CAS said in a press statement.

WADA also wants CAS to disqualify Valieva's competitive results obtained from December 25, 2021 and have her stripped of medals, points and prizes. This includes the team gold that Valieva won during the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Then 15-year-old Valieva returned a positive doping test at the national competitions last December but was allowed to compete in an Olympic team event two months later. The awarding of gold medals to her team was suspended pending the doping inquiry. Rusada has kept her case under wraps, citing child protections enshrined in WADA's code.