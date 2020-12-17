CAS Sides With WADA in Case Against Russian Anti-Doping Agency - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) took the side of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in a dispute against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the Telegraph reported.

After a series of doping scandals around Russian sports, WADA Executive Committee in December 2019 recognized RUSADA as not complying with the anti-doping code and unanimously agreed with the recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to suspend Russian athletes for four years from participating in major international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the Russian flag.

Russian athletes will only be able to compete in neutral status, presumably after the admission procedure if a number of criteria are met. The general meeting of RUSADA adopted the recommendations of the agency's supervisory board to reject the decision of WADA Executive Committee. After receiving relevant notification from RUSADA, WADA turned to CAS. The hearings in the case took place on November 2-5 in Lausanne.