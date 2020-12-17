UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAS Sides With WADA In Case Against Russian Anti-Doping Agency - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

CAS Sides With WADA in Case Against Russian Anti-Doping Agency - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) took the side of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in a dispute against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the Telegraph reported.

After a series of doping scandals around Russian sports, WADA Executive Committee in December 2019 recognized RUSADA as not complying with the anti-doping code and unanimously agreed with the recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to suspend Russian athletes for four years from participating in major international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the Russian flag.

Russian athletes will only be able to compete in neutral status, presumably after the admission procedure if a number of criteria are met. The general meeting of RUSADA adopted the recommendations of the agency's supervisory board to reject the decision of WADA Executive Committee. After receiving relevant notification from RUSADA, WADA turned to CAS. The hearings in the case took place on November 2-5 in Lausanne.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Lausanne Costa Rican Colon November December 2019 Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

11 minutes ago

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

41 minutes ago

DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange hosts largest roug ..

41 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.