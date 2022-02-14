UrduPoint.com

CAS To Examine Results Of Figure Skating Team Event In Other Proceedings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 11:33 AM

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday it did not consider the results of the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics in proceedings related to the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and will examine them in other proceedings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday it did not consider the results of the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics in proceedings related to the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and will examine them in other proceedings.

"The CAS Ad hoc Division was requested to determine the narrow issue as to whether a provisional suspension should be imposed on the athlete. It was not requested to rule on the merits of this case, nor to examine the legal consequences relating to the results of the team event in figure skating, as such issues will be examined in other proceedings," the CAS said.

