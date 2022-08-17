Cash awards for top performers of I-Day sports competitions

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said on Wednesday that the SBP organised 11 sports events in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations and cash awards were given to the top performers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said on Wednesday that the SBP organised 11 sports events in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations and cash awards were given to the top performers.

He said that the SBP conducted Jashan-e-Azadi sports competitions in hockey, wrestling, squash, badminton, cycling, laser run, swimming, chess and athletics games. "The talented male and female players showed excellent performance in the competitions and the events will definitely create competitive spirit among the players," he added.

He said that one million rupees were distributed among the top position holders of different games.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi distributed prizes among top performers of badminton event. In Independence Day Girls badminton event, Pak White team emerged winners against Pak Green team by 3-0 while in Boys event Pak White beat Pak Green by 2-1.

Director Admin Syed Omair Shah, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, coach Zareena Waqar, administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah and other officials were also present.

As many as 150 cyclists took part in the Independence Day cycling competition, held at the NPSC Cycling Velodrome.