Cash Distributed Among Police Squash Cup Winners, Runners-up

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:42 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):District Squash Association and Abbottabad Police jointly held a cash prize distributing ceremony for the winners and runners-up of Police Cup Squash Sports Gala at Jansher Khan Squash Complex, Abbottabad, here on Thursday.

President District Squash Association Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood, Secretary Squash Association Abbottabad Syed Abrar Shah, Qaiser Khan, Rashid Javed, Manager Askari Bank Sardar Arif, Prof Nasir Mahmood, Shaukat Hussain and Mohammad Zahid accompanied him were also present.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, announced Rs. 50,000 for the winners and runners-up in three different categories for the winners and runners-up in the cheek squash event.

District Squash Association President Tariq Mahmood thanked him for giving Rs. 50,000 for encouraging the players. He said that if the youths were encouraged in the same way, they would focus on the field of education as well as sports.

On the occasion, Secretary District Squash Association Syed Abrar Shah welcomed the guests, congratulated the youth for presenting the best game, and said that with the same hard work and dedication, it will brighten the name of the country and the nation. Playing new talent is not a reason for Pakistan to regain its lost ground in squash.

