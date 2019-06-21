Cash incentives awarded to players

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday awarded cash incentives to sports persons, who won medals and brought laurels for country in various sports events

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday awarded cash incentives to sports persons, who won medals and brought laurels for country in various sports events.

Speaking on the occasion here at the Rodham hall of Pakistani Sports Complex, the minister lauded the players for their performances in various events.

"There was a time when Pakistan was at the top in cricket and hockey but now the results are opposite," she said.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest man and the whole nation stands by him and is ready to give any kind of sacrifices for the betterment of the country.

She said we are bringing changes in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) constitution for the betterment of the games.

She while citing the moto of Quaid-e-Azam which was unity, faith and discipline, said this was needed in sports.

"We will also be holding a sports conference in coming days to improve the players skills, sports education and many other things," she said.

The minister said the reasons responsible for deterioration of different sports in the country needed a rational analysis.

Dr. Mirza stressed the fact that after 18th amendment, provincial governments should recognize there responsibilities to promote sports.

She also invited the private sector to come and invest in sports as it is the future of Pakistan.

She highlighted the importance of sports diplomacy.

The minister also expressed resolve to ensure transparency and accountability and to provide better environment and facilities at Pakistan Sports Board for sportsmen.

The events in which sportspersons won medals and brought laurels for country are as follows: 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12-22, 2017.

Pakistan won 3-Silver and 8-Bronze medals in Athletics, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Tennis, Wrestling and Wushu.

5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games held at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from September 7-27, 2017. Pakistan won 3-Gold, 3-Silver and 16-Bronze medals in Athletics, Wrestling, Billiards, Ju-Jitsu, Kick Boxing.

18th Asian Games held at Jakarta, Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018. Pakistan won 4-Bronze medals in Athletics, Kabaddi, Karate and Squash.

3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games held at Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18, 2018. Pakistan won 1-Bronze medal in Wrestling.

Asian Para Games held at Jakarta, Indonesia from October 6-13, 2018. Pakistan won 2-Gold and 1-Bronze medals in Athletics. A sum of Rs 32.600 million was distributed amongst the 83 medal winners.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali, MNA, Ms. Saima Nadeem, Parliamentary Secretary IPC, Muhammad Akbar Durrani, Federal Secretary IPC, Arif, Ibrahim, Director General PSB, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, DDG (Admn), Muhammad Azam Dar, DDG (Tech) PSB, Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Muhammad Sarwar, Javed Shamshad Lodhi, Saleem Saifullah Khan, Group Capt. Tahir Sultan, Mrs. Veena Masood, Col. (R) Gul Rehman, Muhammad Riaz, Akbar Ali Mughal and other officers of the Ministry of IPC, Pakistan Sports Board and National Sports Federations were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary, IPC presented welcome address and congratulated the medal winners. He also praised the respective National Sports Federations who brought laurels for the country.