PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Minister for Sports Mohammad Atif Khan has said that monthly scholarship and sponsorship for international events would be given to the all medals winners of the 33rd National Games, Inter-Provincial Games, National Youth and Junior and National Senior Championships.

This was stated by Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs while addressing the cash award distribution ceremony held in the honor of all those medalists of the recently concluded 33rd National Games in Peshawar.

Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, members of the Olympic family, president and secretaries of various associations, officials from the Directorate of Sports KP, players and large number of spectators were also present.

He said like cash awards announced by the govt including Rs. 200,000 for gold medal winners, Rs. 100,000 for silver medalists and Rs. 50,000 for bronze medalists besides monthly scholarship of Rs. 20,000 for gold medal winners, Rs. 15000 for silver medal winners and Rs. 10,000 for bronze medals winners.

"It was a matter of joys today I'm giving cash rewards to all those show won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 33rd National Games and very soon the athletes who got first position in the National Youth and Junior Athletic Championship held in Lahore last week would also be honored with same cash rewards," Atif Khan added.

He said the athletes won 15 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 15 bronze medals by securing 302 points. KP was declared as the overall winners despite presence of top teams. He said now it is the top most priority of the govt to support the youth and specially the players in sports so that they could be able to come up national and international levels.

He said with the launching of programs was aimed at to raise the national flag once again at the Olympics. The senior minister said that a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 would be given to the gold medalists, Rs 15,000 to the silver medalists and Rs 10,000 to the bronze medalists for which a mechanism was being developed to transfer the money directly to the players' accounts.

He also paid tribute to the Police, Army, Rescue 1122, Health Department, Sports Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and other departments on the successful conduct of the National Games and said that by organizing the National Games, a good and softer image of the country across the globe was highlighted.

The Federal government also praised the holding of 33rd National Games in befitting manners. The 33rd Games were the most successful games in history and Rs. 220 millions was the total cost wherein the players were provided a class accommodations, food and playing facilities besides purchasing world class equipments.

On the whole, he said, the govt has allocated Rs. 26 billion to be spent on sports in the provinces this fiscal years. He said, 9 billions were being spent in the merged districts. There would be an international marathon race next year on March 23, 2020.

The provincial government would bear the tickets and other expenses of athletes going to international competitions. He said that under the 1000 grounds scheme, two hundred grounds have been created so far where the govt land would be available and land would be arranged at other places.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Aqeel Shah paid tribute to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Senior Minister for Sports Mohammad Atif Khan and Department of Sports for holding the National Games and said that the players of the province were talented who play from any department or province in the National Games. The players of the province won the most medals which was proof that the talent is highest among the players here. The 33rd National Games were organized in a manner that would always be remembered by the provincial government. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should come at first as Punjab got one gold medal and KP grabbed two gold medals which means KP should get the third position trophy.

Aqil Shah accepted that it was error of the tabulations committee setup by Pakistan Olympic Association.