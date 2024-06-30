Cash prizes awarded to Cycle race winners

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has said that the Sindh government is dedicated to promoting cultural and sports activities for the youth in Karachi. These initiatives aim to engage young people in positive and healthy pursuits, showcasing their talents, he said while speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of cycle race at his office here Sunday.

The Commissioner said the festival featured various sports, including the popular donkey cart and cycle races, which are integral to Karachi's cultural heritage. He promised to include more sports in future festivals.

The sports festival has effectively promoted the government's efforts to foster cultural and sports activities, essential for the city's peace and youth development. The city administration will continue to provide opportunities for young people to engage in sports and cultural activities, with a better-organized festival planned for August-September, he expressed.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners, with the top winner receiving Rs 20,000, the second winner receiving Rs 15,000, the third winner receiving Rs 10,000, and the fourth winner receiving Rs 5,000.