Cash Prizes Awarded To SAG Gold-winning Handball Team

Fri 08th May 2020

Cash prizes awarded to SAG gold-winning handball team

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday awarded cash prizes to the fifteen members of national handball team that won gold medal by beating India in final of South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal in December, last year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) on Friday awarded cash prizes to the fifteen members of national handball team that won gold medal by beating India in final of South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal in December, last year.

The 13th edition of the games was held from December 1-10. The award receiving players were Muhammad Uzair Atif (Caption), Asif Ali, Muhammad Shahid Bashir, Asim Saeed, Imran Khan, Muazamal Hussain, Muaaz Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Usman Shoukat, Hazrat Hussain, Umar Hussain, Asif Hayat, Naveed ur Rehman, Mobeen Ashraf and Nasir Hussain.

Due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 and safety measures, awards were distributed in three different sessions in a simple and impressive ceremony held at Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). A total amount of Rs. 7.500 million were awarded to the players with each of them receiving Rs.500, 000 as per approved cash award policy.

On behalf of Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of IPC Saima Nadeem and Secretary Ministry of IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada conveyed sincere felicitations to the winning team members and Pakistan Handball Federation.

The Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the players for their outstanding performance to become SAG champions. She expressed the hope that the team would retain the title and bring laurels in other mega international events.

Secretary IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada while talking to the players informed that the IPC minister had planned to arrange a graceful ceremony by inviting Prime Minister Imran Khan as chief guest but due to COVID-19 it was avoided. He said that due to other commitments of urgent nature, the minister could not attend today's ceremony. He asked the players to maintain modesty and high standards in life making them role models for their joiners and others who intend to choose sports as their profession.

