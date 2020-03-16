Cash Rewards for the Pakistan Davis Cup Team

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:28 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020) In wake of the superb performance and victory of Team Pakistan, in the recently concluded Davis Cup Tie Vs Slovenia played at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts, the President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, is highly pleased to announce cash rewards for the players.

With our international star Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, and nationally ranked number 1 player Aqeel Khan, having literally clinched the tie between them, with a singles win each, and pairing to be victorious in the doubles, the PTF President announced special rewards for them.

In his announcement message Mr. Salim S. Khan said: "It's a matter of great delight and pride for me, the PTF, and surely the whole nation, on the win and the manner in which Aisam and Aqeel snatched victory from players with much higher world rankings.

In recognition of their magnificent performance, the PTF will be rewarding Aisam Qureshi with $5,000, Aqeel Khan $3,000, and $1,000 each to the other team members, Muzammil Murtaza, Mohammad Abid and Heera Ashiq, as well as the non-playing Captain, Mushaf Zia."

Adding, he said "I must take this opportunity to remind the government to appreciate the huge importance of a victory against the European country, something that totally surprised the international tennis community. The government must urgently attend to the matter and give the team much deserved cash rewards. Athletes that keep our flag flying high must be recognized at all levels, to keep their morale high and to continue their efforts to train even harder."

In the draws held on Friday by the ITF, Pakistan will now host Japan, in another home tie, in September this year.

