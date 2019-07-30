UrduPoint.com
Caster Semenya To Miss Doha Worlds After Swiss Court Ruling

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:18 PM

Caster Semenya will not defend her world 800m title in Doha in September after a Swiss court overruled a suspension on the IAAF's controversial testosterone-curbing regulations, her representatives said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Caster Semenya will not defend her world 800m title in Doha in September after a Swiss court overruled a suspension on the IAAF's controversial testosterone-curbing regulations, her representatives said Tuesday.

"I am very disappointed to be kept from defending my hard-earned title, but this will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned," said the South Africa who is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

