UrduPoint.com

Castres Lock Banned For 12 Weeks For High Tackle

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

Castres lock banned for 12 weeks for high tackle

Paris, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Castres lock Ryno Pieterse was on Wednesday banned for 12 weeks for a dangerous tackle last month against Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14, the French National Rugby League (NRL) announced.

The 23-year-old South African received a red card in the 64th minute of the 23-23 draw against Bordeaux-Begles on September 18 for a late and violent tackle on scrum-half Maxime Lucu.

Lucu had just kicked the ball and still had both feet off the ground when the hulking Pieterse flew into him, striking Lucu high with a shoulder.

Lucu had to leave the game, though a week later he was fit to play the last 20 minutes against Brive.

The NRL Disciplinary Committee found Pieterse responsible for "dangerous play" and "tackling, charging, pulling, pushing or grabbing an opponent whose feet are not touching the ground", according to a statement.

As is habitual, the disciplinary committee started by imposing a longer ban, 24 weeks, and then trimming it for extenuating circumstances, which in this case included Pieterse's clean disciplinary record and his apology to Lucu.

"I've never seen anything like it," Bordeaux-Begles coach Christophe Urios said, before pointing to the top of his chest. "Fortunately he (Lucu) takes it there. Otherwise he (Pieterse) could kill him!"

Related Topics

Brive September Top Coach National Refinery Limited

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

42 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.