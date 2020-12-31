UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavani Banned Over 'negrito' Social Media Post

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Cavani banned over 'negrito' social media post

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has been banned for three matches and fined 100,000 for using a racial term in a social media post, the Football Association announced on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has been banned for three matches and fined 100,000 for using a racial term in a social media post, the Football Association announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old summer signing produced a match-winning display at Southampton on November 29, providing an assist for Bruno Fernandes before netting a two goals in a 3-2 comeback win.

Cavani posted a social media message on Instagram shortly after the match, replying to a message of congratulations using the Spanish term "negrito" (small black person).

The Uruguayan swiftly deleted the post and issued an apology after being made aware of the connotations, with the player releasing an apologetic statement saying he was "completely opposed to racism".

But the FA has now punished the striker after he admitted breaching FA Rule E3.

"A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker's Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute," the FA said in a statement.

"The post also constitutes an 'aggravated breach'... as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin," the statement added.

Manchester United issued a statement saying Cavani was not aware his words could have been misconstrued and "sincerely apologised" for the post and to anyone who was offended.

"Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football," the club said.

United said they hoped the independent regulatory commission appointed to decide the sanction would make it clear in its written reasons that the former Paris Saint-Germain player "is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post".

Related Topics

Football Social Media Southampton Manchester United November Post From Race PSG Instagram

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima greets spouses of world leaders on ..

7 minutes ago

Year 2020 remained peaceful due to smart e-policin ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit British Airways secures 2bn loan

2 minutes ago

Khalifa sends New Year greetings to world leaders

22 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to eliminate COVID-19, corrupt ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses petitions for MDCAT pa ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.