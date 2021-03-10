UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavani 'proud' To Wear Man Utd Shirt After Father's Talk Of Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:38 PM

Cavani 'proud' to wear Man Utd shirt after father's talk of exit

Edinson Cavani said he was proud to wear the Manchester United shirt after his father claimed the Uruguay striker was unhappy in England and wanted to finish his career in South America

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Edinson Cavani said he was proud to wear the Manchester United shirt after his father claimed the Uruguay striker was unhappy in England and wanted to finish his career in South America.

Luis Cavani told media in Argentina on Tuesday that the 34-year-old star was eyeing a possible move to Boca Juniors later this year.

"(Edinson) today does not feel comfortable where he is," Luis Cavani told Argentine television channel TyC sports. "He has been thinking for more than two years that he wants to be closer to the family." Luis Cavani said his son was also unhappy with his treatment by English football authorities over his suspension earlier this season for using a racial term in a social media post.

The striker was banned for three games after an exchange on Instagram in which he addressed a friend, Pablo Fernandez, using the commonly used Spanish term "negrito" (small black person).

Although a disciplinary panel found Cavani had not intended to cause offence with the remark, he was still sanctioned -- triggering an outcry in Uruguay.

"That he was suspended for three games is a nonsense," Luis Cavani said. "Here we always use that word. We are not racists. Part of that is weighing on his decision." But Edinson Cavani later uploaded a photo of himself to his Instagram page along with the caption "Proud to wear this shirt @manchesterunited." Speculation about the forward's future comes after United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated last month that he would attempt to persuade him to remain at Old Trafford.

Cavani has impressed on and off the pitch since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in October, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances.

The Uruguayan signed a one-season deal with United with the option to extend by a further year.

However, Cavani's father said his son had long dreamed of playing for Boca Juniors. "Imagine him celebrating a goal with the fans," Luis Cavani said.

"We know what Boca and Argentine football is. There is a 60 percent chance Edinson will come to South America."

Related Topics

Football Sports Exchange Social Media Argentina Uruguay Old Trafford Manchester United October Post Family Media TV From PSG Instagram

Recent Stories

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

10 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

11 minutes ago

Fresh 200 arrests made as raids continue

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia agrees to hike Malaysia's Hajj quota

1 minute ago

Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex

1 minute ago

Oman reports 426 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.