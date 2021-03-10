Edinson Cavani said he is proud to wear the Manchester United shirt after his father claimed the Uruguay striker was unhappy in England and wanted to finish his career in South America

Luis Cavani told media in Argentina on Tuesday that the 34-year-old star was eyeing a possible move to Boca Juniors later this year.

"(Edinson) today does not feel comfortable where he is," Luis Cavani told Argentine television channel TyC sports. "He has been thinking for more than two years that he wants to be closer to the family." Luis Cavani said his son was also unhappy with his treatment by English football authorities over his suspension earlier this season for using a racial term in a social media post.

The striker was banned for three games after an exchange on Instagram in which he addressed a friend, Pablo Fernandez, using the commonly used Spanish term "negrito" (small black person).

Although a disciplinary panel found Cavani had not intended to cause offence with the remark, he was still sanctioned -- triggering an outcry in Uruguay.

"That he was suspended for three games is a nonsense," Luis Cavani said. "Here we always use that word. We are not racists. Part of that is weighing on his decision." But Edinson Cavani later uploaded a photo of himself to his Instagram page along with the caption "Proud to wear this shirt @manchesterunited.

" United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said no decision has yet been reached on Cavani's future, but he praised the impact he has had in his first season in England.

"From my bad Portuguese and his better English, he's very proud to play for Man United. He's always going to give his best as long as (he is here)," said Solskjaer on Wednesday.

"If it's beyond this season as well, a decision hasn't been made. As we've said, he's made a great contribution so far.

"We're just working on getting him back on the pitch and fit - and we'll convince him when the weather in Manchester improves!" Since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in October, Cavani has scored seven goals in 25 appearances.

He signed a one-season deal with United with the option to extend by a further year.

However, Cavani's playing time has been limited by a quarantine period on his arrival and a series of niggling injuries.

"Now let's make sure he plays as much football as possible until the end of the season, scores as many goals as he can, helps the young players, the strikers, the forwards, even the rest of the group with his mentality," added Solskjaer.

"He knows that we're very fond of what he's given to the club, even though he's probably played less games than he wanted to."