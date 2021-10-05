Cavani ready for World Cup qualifiers

Edinson Cavani has declared himself fit and ready for Uruguay's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Colombia, Argentina and Brazil despite a lack of minutes for Manchester United

MONTEVIDEO, Oct. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Edinson Cavani has declared himself fit and ready for Uruguay's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Colombia, Argentina and Brazil despite a lack of minutes for Manchester United.

The 34-year-old has made just four appearances for the Red Devils this campaign, having missed most of the pre-season because of the Copa America and then suffering a leg muscle injury.

"We are back together again and we have to be ready," the striker said upon his arrival at Uruguay's Carrasco international airport on Monday. "We will do our best to pick up important points during these three matches. In football, you've always got to be ready and be prepared for when you're needed.

" Uruguay will host Colombia on October 7 before away clashes against Argentina and Brazil on October 10 and 14.

Cavani, whose injury ruled him out of Uruguay's last triple-header of World Cup qualifiers in September, said the Celeste faced a tough task against arguably their three most difficult South American rivals over the next 11 days.

However, the two-time World Cup champions will not settle for anything less than three victories, the striker added.

"I believe that for some time now Uruguay has had a competitive team that goes out to win every match no matter the opponent," he said.

Oscar Tabarez's men are currently third in the 10-team South American qualifying group with 15 points from nine matches so far.