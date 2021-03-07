UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavendish Comes Close At Belgian GP

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

Cavendish comes close at Belgian GP

Brussels, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :British sprinter Mark Cavendish had to settle for second on Sunday after Belgian Alpecin rider Tim Merlier stole past him on the inside to win the Monsere GP.

The last of Cavendish's 146 career wins came on the Dubai Tour in February 2018, and the 35-year-old shouted in anger after crossing the line in second.

Cavendish won 30 Tour de France stages in his prime and is hoping to notch some farewell wins in a last fling with Belgian outfit Deceuninck-Quick Step, who gave him a one-year deal in January.

The Manxman had been struggling with various health issues, but appears rejuvenated somewhat on his return to his cycling roots with the Belgian team.

"Great sprint of @MarkCavendish, who gets his first podium of the season with #TheWolfpack at the #GPMonsere21!" his team said on Twitter shortly after the feat.

The GP Jean-Pierre Monsere is named after the 1970 world champion who was knocked down and killed during a race shortly after claiming his title at 22.

Cavendish's next outing is another Belgian GP, the Scheldeprijs on April 7.

Related Topics

World Twitter Cycling France Dubai January February April Sunday 2018 Race

Recent Stories

World Government Summit Dialogues to explore the f ..

19 minutes ago

UAE celebrates International Women’s Day

2 hours ago

Women have played a pivotal role in development an ..

3 hours ago

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

5 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.