UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavendish Equals Merckx Tour De France Record

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:16 PM

Cavendish equals Merckx Tour de France record

Mark Cavendish equalled the all-time tally of Tour de France stage wins when he sped over the finish line at Carcassonne on Friday for a landmark 34th victory in the race

Carcassonne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Mark Cavendish equalled the all-time tally of Tour de France stage wins when he sped over the finish line at Carcassonne on Friday for a landmark 34th victory in the race.

It was Cavendish's fourth win on the 2021 edition and sees the British sprinter equal Eddy Merckx's 35-year-ol record of Tour de France stage wins.

Related Topics

France Race

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago

Five Nigerians arrested for anti-Buhari T-shirts: ..

1 minute ago

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

1 minute ago

PU IAP conducts teachers training

4 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to set up dedicated centers for trea ..

4 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Railways in Parts of British Colum ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.