Cavendish equals Merckx Tour de France record

Carcassonne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Mark Cavendish equalled the all-time tally of Tour de France stage wins when he sped over the finish line at Carcassonne on Friday for a landmark 34th victory in the race.

It was Cavendish's fourth win on the 2021 edition and sees the British sprinter equal Eddy Merckx's 35-year-ol record of Tour de France stage wins.